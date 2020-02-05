Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934623 ISIN: US59156R1086 Ticker-Symbol: MWZ 
Tradegate
05.02.20
16:58 Uhr
46,800 Euro
+1,200
+2,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
METLIFE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METLIFE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,800
47,200
22:31
46,800
47,000
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
METLIFE
METLIFE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
METLIFE INC46,800+2,63 %