Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914867 ISIN: US0534841012 Ticker-Symbol: WV8 
Frankfurt
05.02.20
19:51 Uhr
198,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
197,00
199,00
22:31
197,00
198,00
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC198,000,00 %