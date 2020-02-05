

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC):



-Earnings: -$6.85 million in Q3 vs. $17.29 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.35 in Q3 vs. $0.83 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$6.73 million or -$0.32 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.28 per share -Revenue: $17.92 million in Q3 vs. $14.13 million in the same period last year.



