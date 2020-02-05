

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NetGear Inc. (NTGR):



-Earnings: -$0.42 million in Q4 vs. -$19.47 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q4 vs. -$0.62 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.36 million or $0.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.29 per share -Revenue: $252.97 million in Q4 vs. $288.93 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NETGEAR-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de