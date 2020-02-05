

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $48.68 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $19.09 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Nuance Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $78.56 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $418.32 million from $420.03 million last year.



Nuance Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $78.56 Mln. vs. $78.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $418.32 Mln vs. $420.03 Mln last year.



