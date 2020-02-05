Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGWX ISIN: US67020Y1001 Ticker-Symbol: SC2 
Tradegate
05.02.20
21:43 Uhr
17,812 Euro
+0,186
+1,06 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,546
18,694
22:44
17,820
17,906
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC17,812+1,06 %