

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is on Thursday scheduled to release January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to have risen 2.0 percent on year, slowing from 16.3 percent in December. Exports are called lower by an annual 4.5 percent after climbing 7.6 percent in the previous month. The trade balance suggests a surplus of $36.75 billion, down from $46.79 billion a month earlier.



Australia will provide December data for retail sales and trade numbers. Sales are tipped to ease 0.2 percent on month after rising 0.9 percent in November. The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of A$5.60 billion, down from A$5.80 billion a month earlier.



South Korea will see December figures for current account; in November, the current account surplus was $5.97 billion.



The central bank in the Philippines will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is expected to trim its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 4.00 percent to 3.75 percent.



Thailand will see January numbers for consumer and producer prices. In December, overall inflation was up 0.01 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.03 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year. Producer prices gained 0.3 percent on month and fell 0.3 percent on year.



