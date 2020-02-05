

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) board has elected David Keffer corporate vice president and chief financial officer, effective Feb. 17. Keffer was chief financial officer for CSRA, Inc. and CFO for SRA International. Keffer also served as a general partner for Blue Delta Capital Partners. He will succeed Kenneth Bedingfield.



'I am confident that Dave will strengthen our leadership team with his strategic, financial and business acumen, and will help our company continue to grow and perform,' said Kathy Warden, CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

