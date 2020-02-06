

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Professional kitchen specialist Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) Thursday reported that its preliminary sales revenues for fiscal 2019 were 844 million euros, a growth of 8 percent from previous year's 778 million euros.



The company forecasts earnings before financial result and taxes or EBIT of around 223 million euros, higher than 205 million euros last year. This equates to an expected EBIT margin of 26.5 percent, up from 26.4 percent a year ago.



Further ahead, the company said it is well placed to keep on growing successfully in fiscal year 2020.



The Company will publish a detailed outlook on expected business development, final Group earnings for fiscal year 2019 and the proposed dividend on March 17.



