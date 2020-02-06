Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 701080 ISIN: DE0007010803 Ticker-Symbol: RAA 
Xetra
05.02.20
17:35 Uhr
697,50 Euro
+13,00
+1,90 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
RATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RATIONAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
699,50
702,00
08:49
699,00
701,50
08:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RATIONAL
RATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RATIONAL AG697,50+1,90 %