

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported that its fourth-quarter business earnings per share rose 17.3% at CER to 1.34 euros. Business net income was at 1.68 billion euros, an increase of 18.4%. On an IFRS basis, the company reported a net loss of 10 million euros.



Fourth-quarter net sales were 9.61 billion euros, up 6.8% on a reported basis and 4.7% at CER, driven by Dupixent and Vaccines. Vaccines sales increased 22.0%, reflecting majority of U.S. influenza vaccine shipments in the fourth quarter.



Full-year 2019 business earnings per share was 5.99 euros, up 6.8% at CER. Net sales were 36.13 billion euros, up 4.8% on a reported basis and 2.8% at CER (up 3.6% at CER/CS).



Sanofi expects 2020 business earnings per share to grow around 5% at CER.



The Board proposed annual dividend of 3.15 euros.



