

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that brain-penetrant Bruton's tyrosine kinase or BTK inhibitor met primary endpoint of Phase 2 trial in relapsing multiple sclerosis.



The company noted that its BTK inhibitor will potentially be first disease-modifying therapy to address sources of multiple sclerosis damage in the brain.



The company plans to initiate four Phase 3 clinical trials in relapsing and progressive forms of multiple sclerosis.



Sanofi obtained global rights to develop and commercialize BTK inhibitor under a license agreement with Principia Biopharma.



