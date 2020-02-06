Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898554 ISIN: GB0009292243 Ticker-Symbol: 1OY 
Frankfurt
06.02.20
08:11 Uhr
27,200 Euro
+0,120
+0,44 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VICTREX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICTREX PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,840
29,060
09:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VICTREX
VICTREX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VICTREX PLC27,200+0,44 %