BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders decreased unexpectedly in December, data from Destatis revealed Thursday.



Factory orders fell 2.1 percent month-on-month in December, following a revised 0.8 percent drop in November. Orders were forecast to grow 0.7 percent.



Excluding major orders, manufacturing orders decreased 1.3 percent on a monthly basis in December.



Domestic orders grew 1.4 percent, while foreign demand decreased 4.5 percent in December.



On a yearly basis, new orders slid 8.7 percent versus a 6 percent fall in November and an expected fall of 6.6 percent.



Data showed that manufacturing turnover decreased 1.3 percent on a monthly basis, bigger than the 0.4 percent fall seen in November.



