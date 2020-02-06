

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. (FUJIF.PK, FUJIY.PK) reported net income to company of 120.7 billion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 19.4% from last year. Earnings per share was 293.84 yen compared to 236.25 yen. For the nine month-period, revenue declined 4 percent year-on-year to 1.73 trillion yen.



For the year ending March 31, 2020, the company projects net income per share of 403.04 yen, and revenue of 2.37 trillion yen. The total projected dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 is 95.0 yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

