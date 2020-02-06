Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854607 ISIN: JP3814000000 Ticker-Symbol: FJI 
Frankfurt
05.02.20
09:06  Uhr
45,600 Euro
+0,600
+1,33 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,400
46,800
10:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FUJIFILM
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION45,600+1,33 %