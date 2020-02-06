

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle Plc. (TATE.L, TATYY.PK) said Thursday that underlying performance of the group was consistent with the first half and in line with its expectations.



The company said its guidance for the year ending 31 March 2020 remains unchanged and it continues to expect earnings per share growth in constant currency to be broadly flat to low-single digit.



In its trading statement for the three months ended 31 December 2019, Food & Beverage Solutions division's adjusted operating profit performance in the quarter continued to be strong.



In Sucralose, sales and adjusted operating profit were ahead of the comparative period reflecting good operational performance and the phasing of shipments from the first half into the quarter.



Primary products division remains on track to deliver steady performance in the full year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TATE & LYLE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de