Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DR6K ISIN: GB00BD6K4575 Ticker-Symbol: XGR2 
Frankfurt
06.02.20
08:04  Uhr
22,470 Euro
-0,100
-0,44 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPASS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPASS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,100
23,500
10:23
23,070
23,510
10:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COMPASS
COMPASS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMPASS GROUP PLC22,470-0,44 %