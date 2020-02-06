

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L), a manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products, on Thursday reported a pre-tax loss of 671 thousand pounds for the six months ended 30 November 2019, compared to profit of 369 thousand pounds in the prior-year period.



Loss for the six months widened to 1.83 million pounds from 0.99 million pounds last year. Loss per share was 0.86 pence, compared to loss of 0.48 pence in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 0.61 million pounds, compared to 0.58 million pounds in the year-ago period.



Revenue for the six months declined to 7.53 million pounds from 8.88 million pounds last year. The Group said the lower revenues was anticipated and resulted from the closing-out of the company's legacy filter product programmes.



Looking ahead, Filtronic said it expects to meet EBITDA market expectations for the full year.



