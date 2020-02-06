

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss applicable to common stockholders was $8.11 million, narrower than last year's 23.83 million. Loss per share was $0.02, compared to loss of $0.05 a year ago.



On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Adjusted EBITDA was $62 million.



Fourth-quarter sales grew to $224.95 million from $136.52 million a year ago. Analysts were looking for sales of $181.86 million.



Average realized silver prices in the fourth quarter were $17.47 per ounce, compared to $14.58 last year. Average realized prices for gold were $1,488 per ounce, 20% higher than last year.



Silver Ounces produced were 3.41 million, up from 2.72 million ounces a year ago. Gold - Ounces produced grew to 74,773 ounces from 70,987 ounces last year.



