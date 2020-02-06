Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854693 ISIN: US4227041062 Ticker-Symbol: HCL 
Tradegate
06.02.20
11:34 Uhr
2,829 Euro
+0,042
+1,49 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
HECLA MINING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HECLA MINING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,810
2,849
11:56
2,774
2,847
11:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HECLA MINING
HECLA MINING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HECLA MINING COMPANY2,829+1,49 %