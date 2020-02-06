

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were notably higher on Thursday after China announced it would halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as part of a Phase 1 trade deal signed with the United States last month.



Hopes of additional Chinese stimulus to lessen the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak and strong U.S. economic data released overnight also offered some support.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 44 points, or 0.73 percent, at 6,029 after closing up 0.9 percent on Wednesday.



Lender Societe Generale SA climbed 1.3 percent after it reported a stronger capital position in its fourth-quarter results and announced plans for possible stock buybacks.



Energy giant Total SA gained 1.4 percent. The company announced an agreement with Adani Group, India's largest privately-owned energy and infrastructure conglomerate, for the growth of solar power generation in the country.



Pharmaceutical company Sanofi rallied 2.3 percent after reporting positive results in a study of its new pill to treat multiple sclerosis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX