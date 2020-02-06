Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856840 ISIN: JP3201200007 Ticker-Symbol: OLY1 
Tradegate
05.02.20
15:44 Uhr
15,400 Euro
+0,600
+4,05 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
OLYMPUS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLYMPUS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,900
16,500
11:37
15,600
16,200
11:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OLYMPUS
OLYMPUS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OLYMPUS CORPORATION15,400+4,05 %