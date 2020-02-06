

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $240 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $562 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $4.23 billion from $4.16 billion last year.



Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $2.65 vs. $2.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.63 -Revenue (Q1): $4.23 Bln vs. $4.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.90 to 12.10



