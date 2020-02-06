

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) lowered its adjusted earnings and revenue growth outlook for fiscal 2020, to reflect the impact of the remediation effort and anticipated loss of sales of the Alaris infusion system.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.90 and $12.10 per share, representing a growth of about 4.0 to 5.5 percent on a currency-neutral basis or growth of about 2.0 to 3.5 percent including the estimated unfavorable impact of foreign currency. The company also projects revenues to increase 1.5 to 2.5 percent as reported, or 2.5 to 3.5 percent on a currency-neutral basis.



The adjusted earnings per share guidance include an adverse impact of approximately 500 basis points related to the expiration of the Gore royalty.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $12.50 to $12.65 per share on revenue growth of 4.0 to 4.5 percent as reported, or 5.0 to 5.5 percent on a currency-neutral basis.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.56 per share on revenue growth of 4.30 percent to $18.04 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



