

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $298.8 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $254.8 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Tapestry, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $303.5 million or $1.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $1.82 billion from $1.80 billion last year.



Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $303.5 Mln. vs. $310.0M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q2): $1.82 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.25



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

