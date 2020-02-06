

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $118.77 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $255.30 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Twitter, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $195.61 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $1.01 billion from $0.91 billion last year.



Twitter, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $195.61 Mln. vs. $244.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $825 - $885 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

