

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $69.22 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $44.86 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $221.58 million from $200.56 million last year.



Abiomed Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $69.22 Mln. vs. $44.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.51 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q3): $221.58 Mln vs. $200.56 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABIOMED-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de