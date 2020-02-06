

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.63 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $19.75 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ultralife Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.04 million or $0.13 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 48.2% to $31.02 million from $20.93 million last year.



Ultralife Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.04 Mln. vs. $1.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.13 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $31.02 Mln vs. $20.93 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

