

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY):



-Earnings: -$276.19 million in Q4 vs. -$211.44 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.47 in Q4 vs. -$2.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$221.26 million or -$1.98 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$2.22 per share -Revenue: $71.68 million in Q4 vs. $21.03 million in the same period last year.



