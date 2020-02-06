

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP):



-Earnings: -$16.24 million in Q4 vs. -$21.91 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.05 in Q4 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, BGC Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.40 million or $0.12 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.11 per share -Revenue: $487.16 million in Q4 vs. $466.35 million in the same period last year.



