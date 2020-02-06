

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Brink's Co (BCO):



-Earnings: -$4 million in Q4 vs. $35 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.08 in Q4 vs. $0.68 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Brink's Co reported adjusted earnings of $61 million or $1.18 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.25 per share -Revenue: $936 million in Q4 vs. $908 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BRINKS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de