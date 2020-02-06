

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike has launched an all-new, game-changing Air Zoom Mercurial concept football boot.



The Nike Air Zoom Mercurial incorporates the company's famous Air technology into an on-pitch football boot. The boot is built around a full-length articulated 4.5mm Zoom Air bag that provides a unique underfoot sensation and enhanced energy return. To achieve this, the internal boot chassis was transitioned to the plate, leaving only the sockliner between the foot and the Zoom Air bag for maximum effect.



'We started with a full length Zoom Air bag and visualized what it would look like if the Air bag kept growing up the sides and enveloped the boot,' says Jeongwoo Lee, Senior Design Director, Nike Football. 'This led to the creation of an upper so translucent, varying the hues of the internal sockliner drastically impacts the external appearance of the boot.'



The Air Zoom Mercurial also features a Flyprint upper, making it first for a football boot. Flyprint is Nike's first 3D-printed textile upper and allows designers to translate athlete data into new textile structures, while also being lighter and more breathable than Nike's previously employed textiles. Furthermore, the boot is equipped with Flywire cables for additional structure and support.



