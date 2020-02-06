

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $192.75 million, or $7.84 per share. This compares with $181.19 million, or $7.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $843.97 million from $817.92 million last year.



Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $7.78 vs. $6.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7.68 -Revenue (Q4): $843.97 Mln vs. $817.92 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

METTLER-TOLEDO-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de