WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.
The company's bottom line came in at $114.03 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $113.26 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $954.87 million from $917.60 million last year.
Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance:
-Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q4): $954.87 Mln vs. $917.60 Mln last year.
