Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912855 ISIN: US1985161066 Ticker-Symbol: CUW 
Frankfurt
06.02.20
08:03  Uhr
86,50 Euro
+0,50
+0,58 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,50
82,50
06.02.
85,50
86,00
06.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY86,50+0,58 %