

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK) reported that its net profit excluding non-recurring items after non-controlling interests for the full-year 2019 rose to 4.36 billion euros or 7.74 euros per share from 3.99 billion euros or 7.08 euros per share last year.



Net profit after non-controlling interests were 3.75 billion euros or 6.66 euro per share, compared with 3.90 billion euros or 6.92 euros per share.



Net sales for the period grew to 10.9% to 29.87 billion euros. Like-for-like, i.e. based on a comparable structure and identical exchange rates, sales of the L'Oréal group grew by 8.0%.



