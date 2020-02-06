Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853888 ISIN: FR0000120321 Ticker-Symbol: LOR 
Tradegate
06.02.20
21:41 Uhr
275,30 Euro
+10,40
+3,93 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
LOREAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOREAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
273,60
276,10
06.02.
274,80
274,90
06.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LOREAL
LOREAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOREAL SA275,30+3,93 %