

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $175.6 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $2095.0 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $367.8 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 113536.4% to $2.00 billion from $1.76 million last year.



Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $367.8 Mln. vs. $325.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.03 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.00 Bln vs. $1.76 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.74



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FORTIVE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de