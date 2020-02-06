

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) said, for 2020, the company targets branded postpaid net additions of 2.6 to 3.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA target of $13.7 to $14.0 billion, which includes leasing revenues of $450 to $550 million.



For the fourth-quarter, total net customer additions were 1.9 million, bringing total customer count to 86.0 million. Branded postpaid net customer additions were 1.3 million, for the quarter.



Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 9% to $3.2 billion. Total revenues were $11.9 billion, up 4%. Service revenues were $8.7 billion, up 6%.



