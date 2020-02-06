

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling select bundt cakes and chocolate dipped cookies from stores as they contain undeclared milk.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



The retailer has removed the recalled products from stores in Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and Washington D.C. The bundt cakes and cookies were available in the bakery department and sold in clear plastic packaging with Whole Foods Market scale labels. The cookies were also available on self-serve cookie displays and sold by the pound.



No allergic reactions have been reported to date.



Customers who purchased these products at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.



