Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897518 ISIN: US62855J1043 Ticker-Symbol: MYD 
Tradegate
06.02.20
15:48 Uhr
26,600 Euro
-0,400
-1,48 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MYRIAD GENETICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYRIAD GENETICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,700
18,800
23:00
26,400
26,600
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MYRIAD GENETICS
MYRIAD GENETICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MYRIAD GENETICS INC26,600-1,48 %