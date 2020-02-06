

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN):



-Earnings: -$8.3 million in Q2 vs. $2.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.11 in Q2 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Myriad Genetics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.6 million or $0.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.31 per share -Revenue: $195.1 million in Q2 vs. $216.8 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MYRIAD GENETICS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de