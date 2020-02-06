Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914508 ISIN: US8740541094 Ticker-Symbol: TKE 
Tradegate
06.02.20
21:18 Uhr
116,40 Euro
+6,58
+5,99 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,10
105,74
22:59
115,96
116,44
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC116,40+5,99 %