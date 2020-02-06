

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Friday scheduled to release preliminary December figures for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The leading index is tipped to show a score of 91.3, up from 90.8 in November. The coincident is called steady at 94.7.



Japan also will see December figures for household spending and labor cash earnings. Household spending is tipped to fall 1.6 percent on year after sliding 2.0 percent in November. Labor cash earnings are called lower by an annual 0.1 percent after easing 0.2 percent a month earlier.



Australia will see January results for the Performance of Service Index from the Australian Industry Group; in December, the index score was 48.7.



Malaysia will release December numbers for industrial and manufacturing production; in November, they were up an annual 2.0 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



