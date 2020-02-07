Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETU4 ISIN: US82706C1080 Ticker-Symbol: S9M 
Tradegate
06.02.20
13:09 Uhr
45,000 Euro
+1,000
+2,27 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,200
45,000
06.02.
44,400
44,800
06.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ADR45,000+2,27 %