Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903541 ISIN: US6370711011 Ticker-Symbol: NO8 
Frankfurt
06.02.20
19:38 Uhr
19,892 Euro
+0,390
+2,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,882
20,080
06.02.
19,894
19,992
06.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC19,892+2,00 %