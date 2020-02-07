

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter net result climbed 58 percent to 170 million euros from last year's 107 million euros.



Earnings per share were 0.47 euro, up from 0.30 euro a year ago.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT climbed 36 percent from last year to 319 million euros, and adjusted EBIT grew 7.6 percent to 289 million euros.



Sales for the quarter, meanwhile, edged down 0.8 percent to 6.821 billion euros from 6.879 billion euros last year.



Sales development adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes was down 0.5 percent, and like-for-like sales development was down 0.3 percent



Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company continues to expect an EBIT between 445 million euros and 475 million euros.



The segment DACH will contribute to the resulting growth, while the segments Western/Southern Europe and Eastern Europe will remain at the previous year's level.



For the year, the company still expects a slight increase in total sales adjusted for exchange rate effects compared to the previous year.



