OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter loss to shareholders narrowed year-on-year to 476 million Norwegian Kroner from 693 million Kroner, prior year. Loss per share was 0.23 kroner compared to a loss of 0.34 kroner. Reported EBIT was negative at 399 million kroner, compared to positive EBIT of 178 million kroner.



Fourth-quarter underlying EBIT rose 5% to 560 million kroner. Underlying net loss widened to 303 million kroner from 175 million kroner. Underlying loss per share was 0.12 kroner compared to a loss of 0.06 kroner.



Fourth-quarter revenue declined 8 percent to 35.49 billion Norwegian Kroner. Total revenue and income was at 35.97 billion kroner compared to 38.68 billion kroner.



For 2019, Hydro's Board proposed a dividend of 1.25 kroner per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORSK HYDRO-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de