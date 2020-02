HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Hong Kong dollar gained ground against the U.S. dollar in the Asian session on Friday.



The Hong Kong currency hit 7.7600 against the greenback for the first time since March 2017. At Thursday's close, the pair was worth 7.7645. If the currency extends rise, 7.75 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



