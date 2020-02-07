Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859164 ISIN: JP3381000003 Ticker-Symbol: NPS 
Tradegate
07.02.20
09:03 Uhr
12,800 Euro
-0,100
-0,78 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,600
12,900
10:19
12,500
12,900
09:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON STEEL
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION12,800-0,78 %