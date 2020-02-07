

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar declined against its major counterparts in early European deals on Friday.



The kiwi fell to 3-day lows of 70.51 against the yen and 1.7074 against the euro, from its early highs of 71.10 and 1.6985, respectively.



The kiwi declined to a 2-1/2-month of 0.6419 against the greenback, from an early high of 0.6464.



The kiwi retreated to 1.0423 against the aussie, off an early 2-day high of 0.6464.



The next likely support for the kiwi is seen around 69.00 against the yen, 1.74 against the euro, 0.63 against the greenback and 1.07 against the aussie.



