

Norway's industrial production grew in December, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Industrial production gained 1.1 percent year-on-year in December, after a 0.9 percent fall in November.



Manufacturing output rose 0.6 percent annually in December, and those of mining and quarrying grew 13.4 percent. Meanwhile, production in electricity, gas and steam declined by 9.6 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, production of capital goods grew 8.4 percent in December and those of energy goods and intermediate goods rose by 3.1 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, consumer goods production decreased 3.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 1.5 percent in December, following a 2.6 percent growth in the preceding month.



Manufacturing output remained unchanged in December, after a 0.4 percent fall in the prior month.



