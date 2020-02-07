Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PKRR ISIN: US22052L1044 Ticker-Symbol: 2X0 
Tradegate
07.02.20
11:37 Uhr
28,680 Euro
-0,090
-0,31 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CORTEVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORTEVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,575
28,700
13:50
28,570
28,705
13:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CORTEVA
CORTEVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CORTEVA INC28,680-0,31 %