

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales rose for the first time in three months in December, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-on-month in December, after a 0.2 percent fall in November.



Sales of non-food goods grew 0.8 percent on month in December, while sales of food goods fell 0.1 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales rose 0.9 percent in December, slower than a 1.0 percent increase in the previous month.



In volume terms, retail sales rose 0.5 percent monthly in December, after a 0.2 percent fall in the prior month.



On a yearly basis, retail sales volume increased 0.6 percent in December, after a 0.7 percent rise in the preceding month.



