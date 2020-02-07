

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - San Diego, California-based Infantino recalled around 14,000 units of Infant carriers citing a fall hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The recall involves Infantino soft infant and toddler carriers with four lot codes. These include Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic, Flip Front2back and Up Close Newborn infant carriers.



The front facing infant carriers are cotton with a front padded pouch. It comes in black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps.



The products, manufactured in China, were sold at Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from November 2019 through December 2019 for a price between $30 and $50.



The agency noted that the buckles on the infant carriers can break, causing a fall. However, no injuries have been reported till date.



The consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled infant carriers, and to contact the firm for a free replacement carrier.



In similar incidents, four juvenile product companies in late January recalled around 168,100 units of inclined sleepers in total aiming to prevent suffocation risk.



Summer Infant (USA), Inc., Graco Children's Products Inc., Evenflo Company, Inc., and Delta Enterprise Corp. initiated the recall after infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers' inclined sleep products.



Earlier, California-based Baby Trend had recalled about 2,000 units of Tango Mini Strollers over fall concerns. Further, Bexco Enterprises, known as DaVinci, in early December recalled around 3000 wooden Bailey bassinets for infants.



