

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) said, for fiscal 2020, the company projects standalone adjusted EPS of $9.61 to $9.71, a growth of 8.1 percent at the midpoint. The company noted that its standalone guidance excludes $1.95 per share of intangible asset amortization expense, non-cash charges for contingent consideration adjustments and other specified items. The company expects standalone revenue growth approaching 8.0 percent on an operational basis. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $9.48. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $2.21 compared to $1.90, a year ago. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.19, for the quarter.



Fourth-quarter worldwide net revenues were $8.704 billion, an increase of 4.8 percent on a reported basis, or 5.3 percent operationally. Excluding the unfavorable impact of international HUMIRA net revenues due to biosimilar competition, fourth-quarter net revenues grew 11.0 percent operationally. Analysts expected revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter.



Shares of AbbVie were up 3% in pre-market trade on Friday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBVIE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de